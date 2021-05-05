AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,936 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 289.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

