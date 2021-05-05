AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 152,529 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,415,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,989.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 938,860 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 899,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 271,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

