AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 72,783 NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 199,018 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,875,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 183,941 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BATS NUSC opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.