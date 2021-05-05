AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

