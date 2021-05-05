AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 229.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of EDV opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $177.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

