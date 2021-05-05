AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 451.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 254,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 30,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

