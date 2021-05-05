AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

WU stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

