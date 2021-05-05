AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,528 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.87% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 708.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

