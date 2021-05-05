AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

