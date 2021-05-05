AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,468 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,223,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

