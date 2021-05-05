AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

