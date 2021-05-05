AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 3,123.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,475 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.89% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,950,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 208,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $36.93.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.