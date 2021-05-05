AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $287.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $288.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

