AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 456.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

