AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $159.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

