AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

