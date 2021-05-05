AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $194.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

