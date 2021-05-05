AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.32

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.32 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 15163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

