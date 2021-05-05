AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.32

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.32 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 15163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.
Further Reading: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.