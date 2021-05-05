Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 6.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.91. Approximately 93,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,846,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $7,779,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

