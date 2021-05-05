AGAr Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, AGAr has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. AGAr has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $39,993.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for $407.79 or 0.00711701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00263949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.01147569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.00726030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.47 or 0.99875166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

