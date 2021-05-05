Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The stock has a market cap of $582.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

