Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALBO stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

