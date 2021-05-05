All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0229

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $34.35 million and $5.31 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.00822605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.37 or 0.09363049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

