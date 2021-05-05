Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.