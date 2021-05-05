Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.90 million.

Shares of AOSL traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $763.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

