Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,365.46. 19,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,207.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,932.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

