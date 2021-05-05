Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 572.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,366.02. 18,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,207.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,932.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

