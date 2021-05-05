Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $168.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,356.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.