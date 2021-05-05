Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Amcor updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.732-0.738 EPS.

AMCR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,718,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

