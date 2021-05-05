Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,558 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after acquiring an additional 254,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 510,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

