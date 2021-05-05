Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.850-7.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Truist boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.38.

AMED traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.46. 5,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

