American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.53

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.53 and last traded at $156.42, with a volume of 111082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

