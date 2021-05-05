American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.76

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.76 and last traded at $125.76, with a volume of 5770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.55.
AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.
The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.
In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.
American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)
American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.
