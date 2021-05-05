AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY21 guidance to $8.45-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.450-8.600 EPS.

ABC traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

