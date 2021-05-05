AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.52

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 2898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 80,106 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
