AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.52

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 2898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 80,106 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

