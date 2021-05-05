Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.62 million, a P/E ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $773,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,513,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,552 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

