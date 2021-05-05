Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.24. Constellium reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $5,555,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8,627.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 379,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,709. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Constellium has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.