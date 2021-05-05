Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 9,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,277. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of -373.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,433 shares of company stock valued at $28,854,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

