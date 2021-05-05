Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 9,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,277. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of -373.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,433 shares of company stock valued at $28,854,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

