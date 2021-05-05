Analysts Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). Twin Disc posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $165.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.50.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

