Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 5th (B4B3, BNP, BOSS, CS, DPW, HEN3, HFG, HNR1, IFXA, ISP)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 5th:

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €7.70 ($9.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €30.30 ($35.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €19.10 ($22.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €68.47 ($80.55) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €173.00 ($203.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €132.30 ($155.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €116.00 ($136.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $165.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.30 ($14.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.