Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 5th (B4B3, BNP, BOSS, CS, DPW, HEN3, HFG, HNR1, IFXA, ISP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 5th:

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €7.70 ($9.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

was given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €30.30 ($35.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €19.10 ($22.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €68.47 ($80.55) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €173.00 ($203.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €132.30 ($155.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €116.00 ($136.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $165.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.30 ($14.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

