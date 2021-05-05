Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 5th (PEI, PHGUF, PHI, PKOH, PMT, PRI, PRTK, PSMMY, PSTV, PXS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 5th:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.