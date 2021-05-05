Analyzing Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and GBT Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $965.47 million 1.39 $41.74 million $2.74 21.24 GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.30 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group -0.37% 10.12% 4.94% GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Huron Consulting Group and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. Its Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

