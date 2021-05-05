APi Group (APG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. APi Group has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

A number of analysts have commented on APG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

