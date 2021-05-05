Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 14.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

