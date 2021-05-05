Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.97

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 27050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

ARCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.