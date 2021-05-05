Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.200–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $483.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

