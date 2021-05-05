Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on AHH shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

