Arvinas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,311 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,421% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arvinas by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Arvinas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $21,907,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

