Arweave (AR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.77 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $896.33 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $26.84 or 0.00047250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.