Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

Shares of AHT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 431,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,306. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $304.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

AHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

